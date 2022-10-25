Erica Fernandes Revealed Why She Friendzone Any Guy Who Approaches Her!

Erica Fernandes Revealed Why She Friendzones Any Guy Who Approaches Her. Erica Fernandes, the most adored actress on television, has been hitting headlines after the release of her new love song, ‘Tumhe Pyaar Karunga Itna’ which also features Lakshya Kapoor.

Erica was almost 16 when she took up modelling as her career and also won many beauty pageants. She was also featured in some South Indian films and has some successful movies under her belt.

Erica hogged the spotlight from the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and the character of Dr Sonakshi was loved by all.

She essayed the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2. Of late she is busy doing photo shoots and music videos, in a recent interview spoke about why her friend zones any guy who approaches her. The actress said she wanted to give herself some time to heal from the past relationships after her breakup. She further added that everything is done for social media to draw attention from netizens. The actress also spoke about her problems with Parth Samthan and said there weren’t any problems with him; these are all just rumours.

Parth and Erica are one of the most loved couples on Television and the fans miss watching them together.