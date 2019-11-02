Esha Deol Gets The Most Beautiful Gift From Hema Malini & Dharmendra On Birthday

Share

Esha Deol turns 38 today and her birthday is really special this year. She is celebrating her first birthday post become a mommy for the second time. Her family is complete as she celebrates her 38th birthday with Bharat Takhtani and daughters Radhya and Miraya.

Esha had tied the knot with her childhood friend, Bharat Takhtani and is now a mother of two – Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani. And post the birth of her firstborn, she had made a comeback with a short film, Cakewalk, for which she had received good reviews and accolades.

Esha’s sister, Ahana Deol Vohra posted a super-gorgeous picture with the birthday girl, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my first bug. Love you unconditionally. Thank god for giving me you as my sibling” followed by a heart emoji. Esha ringed in her birthday with hubby, Bharat Takhtani and she shared her cake-cutting video on her Insta story. Esha and Bharat had twinned in black for her birthday celebrations.

While her ‘Dream Girl’ mommy wrote, “Darling Esha, Happy birthday. Many many happy returns of the day. Love and blessings, Mumma”, her doting daddy wrote, “Happy birthday Esha. Lots of love, Papa.”

Her best friend Chef Chinu aka Shiralna also shared a beautiful message. Shilarna’s birthday wish for Esha could be read as “@imeshadeol you are literally the closest thing I have to a sister. And as @a_tribe & @tashajitender know, you only drive your family crazy! I just want you to know I’m always here to hold your hand like you have held mine since those school trips and Pizza Express and HQ and binge watching Friends & SATC and Vegas and London and Goa and Hong Kong and pregnancy nausea and post partum weight loss and fights with boyfriends and husbands and mothers and work related and nanny advice. I love you and I love your babies like my own.”

For Shilarna Vaze’s post, Esha Deol commented, “My rainbow, you know how much I love you & yes we are sisters who love each other & also fry each other… today I want to say something that probably was supposed to be said over lunch (lol which has not yet happened) is that… I miss u, I love you and I want to see u more often!!! Love u love Chris love zanu & love your parents like my own!!! Peace love & it’s time to Rocknrolla.” Chinu replied, “@imeshadeol made me cry”.