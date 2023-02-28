Ethnic Glam: Sonam Kapoor Looks Regal In An Indo-Western White Jumpsuit With An Embroidered Jacket!

Sonam Kapoor’s presence alone is enough to create a stylish statement. It would not be incorrect to argue that Sonam was born to stand out. Her ability to pull off any look with elegance and flair is a lesson for anybody looking for inspiration in this field.

the Veere Di Wedding actress was a fantastic guest at the JW Marriott event.

Sonam dazzles us with yet another mesmerising outfit. This time, she chose a stunning Indo-western ensemble from the collections of renowned fashion designer team Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does it, everything is perfect. It was no surprise given her impeccable fashion sense. It is her strength, and she has us prepared for a glamorous OOTN. Honestly, based on her wardrobe, we’re not quite ready to make our spring debut.

Layering still feels like a new trend, and our deck likes the way it looks. There are so many great things about her Indo-western costume, which was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is well-known among her fans and the Hindi film industry for her style and fashion sense.

Sonam Kapoor called the “fashionista” of Bollywood, certainly knows how to turn heads with her flawless wardrobe choices. Her most recent Instagram image is proof of her impeccable fashion sense.

Outfit Details

She looked lovely in a couture gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. With monochromatic in mind, she opted for an organza Anarkali with a flared fit, stripe borders with silver and gota detailing, long sleeves, and a plunging neckline. Sonam’s onesie was paired with a black and white long coat, making her seem royally gorgeous.

Her lavishly embroidered black trench coat flung over her shoulders complemented her attire, which was already stunning. Intricate mirror work, threadwork embroidery, beads, resham, and crystals adorned the black and white overlay. Long sleeves, a mandarin collar, and side slits completed the look.

Accessories

Sonam also went all out with her accessories. She chose ear cuffs, oxidised handcuffs, bangles, and rings.

She accessorised with Amrapali Diamonds and Abhilasha Jewellery, as well as Aprajita Toor kolhapuri heels.

Glam Picks

Her makeup was bold, with winged eyeliner and bare lipstick.

In addition, try on monotone matte pink makeup with a strong black kohl finish. Her braid infatuation became stronger, as seen by her elegant bun.

On Professional Front

A new project for Sonam is Blind, directed by Shhome Makhija. Additionally, the film features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.