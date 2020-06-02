Ananya Panday made her acting debut a year ago with Student of the Year 2 and as of now enjoying massive fan following on social media. She effectively set out her excursion and fans love her for her immediacy and genuineness. All things considered, discussing trustworthiness here, the Pati Patni Aur Woh entertainer revealed the ‘Tattle Girls’ of B-Town and it’s in all honesty Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

In one of the throwback interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday revealed that Kareena aka Bebo, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and KJo are the GOSSIP GIRLS of Bollywood. The Pati Patni Aur Woh entertainer included, “I think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. That is the thing that individuals state, right, that they know it all. In this way, I figure these three can resemble the tattle young ladies.”

Prior, this year in March when KJo showed up on The Kapil Sharma Show, he uncovered how Kareena is the gossip sovereign of Bollywood. This wasn’t the first run through, whoever realizes these BFFs know they’re not really minimal mystery. Karan stated, “She (Kareena) knows it all Really. I state to the Mumbai Police to recruit her. I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV. It appears she has introduced CCTV cameras in individuals’ homes. Furthermore, she appears to have a support through which she can perceive what’s going on in the business. There’s not a solitary data about India and the business that doesn’t contact her home.”

Rohit Shetty who was likewise a piece of the conversation upheld the circumstance by giving a model and stated, “However it’s right about Kareena. I have encountered it myself. I held a gathering with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for Chennai Express. No one thought about it. I think just Karan (Johar) thought about it. The following morning, I went to Kareena’s home. (She said), ‘You met Shah Rukh?’ I swear.”

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Khaali Peeli inverse Ishaan Khatter and a probably titled film called ‘Contender’ inverse Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda.