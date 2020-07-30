If you’ve been feeling down because of everything that’s happening in the world, here’s good news to brighten up your day. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. The two had proclaimed the love officially during the lockdown and soon announced the pregnancy. Now, Hardik has taken to social media to share the good news along with a glimpse of the little munchkin.

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle and shared the first glimpse of baby boy. In the picture Hardik can be seen holding the very tiny hand of his newborn baby at the hospital. Hardik captioned the picture, “We are blessed with our baby boy,” followed by heart emojis. Check out the picture below:

Click here to check out the post directly on Instagram.

It was a few months ago that both Natasa and Hardik, along with sharing a bunch of photos from their intimate baby shower, announced the former’s pregnancy. The Serbian beauty’s caption read, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited about this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Also read: Hardik Pandya Shares His Love Story With Natasa Stankovic: From Affair To Child & Marriage