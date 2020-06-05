Hardik Pandya is one of the ace cricketers in Indian cricket team. His energy in his game has always kept him in the limelight and now it is his personal love life that is getting him so much attention. Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic got married and the two are expecting their child. They got engaged on 31st December 2019 and are now all set to enter the new phase of life.

Recently, In a half-an-hour conversation with Harsha Bhogle, Hardik Pandya opened up about many topics. Hardik started right from the infamous controversy of Koffee with Karan season 6 and end with the topic of how he met his wife Natasha Stankovic. While talking about how they met, Hardik told Harsha, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

Hardik further added, “That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31.” When asked if Natasa was a fan or if she already knew about him, he said, “She had no idea who I was.”

The all-rounder went on to reveal his family reaction to the surprise engagement. He said, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

Meanwhile, Hardik took to Instagram a few days ago and shared the preganacy and wedding news together by posting a series of pictures. He captioned the pictures, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

