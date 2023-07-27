Falaq Naaz Reacts To Reports Of Avinash Dating Her Sister Shafaq In Past, ‘Ek Umar…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is grabbing a lot of limelight due to its controversial set of contestants. Like every season, viewers are witnessing fights, arguments and budding romances inside the house. Two contestants who developed a great bond with each other are actors Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. While Falaq restrained herself from public confession of love, Avinash admitted falling in love with Falaq from the second week itself. Now that Falaq is out of the race, she has addressed various reports regarding her and Avinash that are floating in the media mills.

The news of Falaq’s younger sister Shafaq’s relationship with Avinash also came to the fore when Falalq and Avinash were developing an equation inside the glass-walled house. According to sources, the affair of between Shafaq and Avinash was for a short time. They had met while shooting for an episode of Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’. Falaq has reacted to this piece of news.

Talking to Times of India, the actress said, ‘Yes, I came to know about this news after coming out of the house. I was a little surprised that why suddenly this news became public. I was not aware of it. No problem. We are mature enough to handle this kind of situation.”

Continuing her reply, Falaq stated that she didn’t get a chance to talk to Shafaq about it. She also thinks that this topic doesn’t need to be given so much importance. She told, “I am not going to give importance to it kyunki life mein, ek umar mein sab se kuch na kuch Hota hai. Maturity level is different at every stage of life.”

The actress also said that Shafaq and Avinash’s relationship rumours are coming from very old time. So, she doesn’t know how effective it is now. Falaq told that she would refrain from commenting on it as she doesn’t know the complete matter. She can only talk about it after having a word with the two individuals involved.

Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is coming to an end soon. The participants are having a neck-to-neck competition inside the house as the game is getting dirtier. It would be interesting to see who will lift the trophy of this season.