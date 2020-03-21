Farhan Akhtar’s GF Shibani Dandekar Brutally Slammed For Mocking Social Distancing Through Intimate Pic

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Amidst the Corona Virus outbreak, the two things that everyone is being asked to follow are quarantine and social distancing. You are advised to distance yourself from everyone and ensure that you do not have to travel out unless it is extremely important. While all the top stars are also promoting awareness, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has made fun of social distancing by posting an intimate picture with her boyfriend.

Recently, Shibani took to Instagram and posted a photo of her with Farhan Akhtar in which they both are looking pretty good together but the caption that she wrote irked social media users. Shibani captioned the image as, “Better half #Foo ❤️ @faroutakhtar, Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo”.

It is quite clear that she was taking a dig at the social distancing which is being advised at the moment to remain safe from coronavirus outbreak. Netizens trolled Shibani for her post and also pointed out the presence of white substance which appears to be dandruff in their pic. Here are some of the selected comments: