From Alia’s Sparkly Disaster To Sara’s Ruffled Beauty: Best & Worst At Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Vogue Beauty Awards was organized last night and like always, we have the list of the best and the worst dressed actresses from the event. While some managed to woo us with their charm, others came out as a fashion disaster. Let’s see who wore what and who looked the best & the worst.

ALIA BHATT- WORST DRESSED

SARA ALI KHAN- BEST DRESSED

MALAIKA ARORA- WORST DRESSED

KRITI SANON- BEST DRESSED

SONALI BENDRE- BEST DRESSED

RAKUL PREET SINGH- BEST DRESSED

SHILPA SHETTY- BEST DRESSED

BHUMI PEDNEKAR- WORST DRESSED