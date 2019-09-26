From Alia’s Sparkly Disaster To Sara’s Ruffled Beauty: Best & Worst At Vogue Beauty Awards 2019
Vogue Beauty Awards was organized last night and like always, we have the list of the best and the worst dressed actresses from the event. While some managed to woo us with their charm, others came out as a fashion disaster. Let’s see who wore what and who looked the best & the worst.
ALIA BHATT- WORST DRESSED
SARA ALI KHAN- BEST DRESSED
MALAIKA ARORA- WORST DRESSED
KRITI SANON- BEST DRESSED
SONALI BENDRE- BEST DRESSED
RAKUL PREET SINGH- BEST DRESSED
SHILPA SHETTY- BEST DRESSED
BHUMI PEDNEKAR- WORST DRESSED
