Gauhar Khan Announces Her Pregnancy In A Special Way, Shared Beautiful Video On Instagram!!

Famous actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan is all set to embrace the new journey in her life. The actress is pregnant with her first child and going to be a mother soon. Gauhar shared a unique pregnancy announcement with her husband, Zaid Darbar. The actress has given this good news to the fans by sharing a cute video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Gauhar and her husband Zaid Darbar are seen in cartoon form.

Gauhar Khan Shared Cute Pregnancy Video

She shared a video made by Pixie Dust Design. Alongside it, she also penned that she and her husband are soon going to welcome another member of their family soon. She also requested everyone to shower love and blessings on her as she is pregnant with her first child. She wrote with the video: “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey of our life too.”

Gauhar Khan Shared Cute Pregnancy Video

Fans are also liking this style of announcing the pregnancy of the actress and there has been an influx of people congratulating her in the comment section. From stars to her fans everyone is congratulating Guahar and Zaid on their special announcement and showering lots of love on them. Let us tell you the couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary in the coming 5 days. Gauahar and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020.