Gym Buddies: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Her ‘Gym Meetings’ With Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt once had a falling out, but they are now extremely friendly.

While the three occasionally grace us with their comments on each other’s Instagram photos, Katrina frequently runs into the two in the gym. The Phone Bhoot actress speaks out about her gym relationships and reactions to her two contemporaries, Deepika and Alia.

Katrina Kaif recently revealed details about her gym meetings with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in an interview.

When asked what she would do to meet the expectant mother, Kat replied, “I see her (Alia) in the gym a lot.” She is incredible.” She even expressed an odd but endearing desire to touch Alia’s baby bump. When asked about the Piku actress, Katrina recalled a recent gym incident with Padukone, saying, “I also see her in the gym a lot.” We both go to the same gym. She was recently doing some sort of…suspension thing that hung from the ceiling. That thing’s name escapes me. It’s an exercise thing, and she was lying in it while I was filming her. I then sent her the video. She was in an aerial hammock swinging.”

For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past. The actor married the co-star of his movie Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt. It is expected that the couple will soon have their first child.

Alia also revealed on Koffee With Karan that she has a good relationship with her then-boyfriend-now-exes. husband’s

On Professional Front:

Deepika Padukone, The next film Deepika Padukone will appear is Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star as a fighter. Alia Bhatt, Alia and Katrina will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, she also has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in her kitty.