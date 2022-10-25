Henry Cavill Is Back As Superman, Officially Announced His Return As Superman In Future DC Film!

The cat is finally out of the bag. Henry Cavill has officially returned as Superman, and the actor claims that his recent cameo is only the beginning.

Henry Cavill has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Superman in future DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films.

Following his appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s recently released Black Adam, Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman.

Actor Henry Cavill confirmed on Monday that he will reprise his role as Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe. This exciting news comes after Mr Cavill appeared in a mid-credits cameo at the end of ‘Black Adam,’ the new DC film starring Dwayne Johnson, wearing the iconic red cape and blue tights.

Since Comic-Con earlier this year, DCEU fans have been hoping for Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, as well as a Man of Steel sequel. If the fan chant wasn’t enough, Dwayne Johnson, who recently made his DCEU debut with Black Adam, teased Cavill as the “Superman of this generation” and advocated for his return to the franchise.

A mid-credits scene in Black Adam, much to everyone’s surprise, teased the return of Henry Cavill. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a special video discussing his Black Adam cameo and what it means for his character’s future in the DCEU. Henry stated in the video and a blog post, “I wanted to make it official that I am returning as Superman. The image on this post, as well as what you saw in Black Adam, is just a taste of what’s to come. There’s a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that later, but I wanted to thank you all first and foremost for your support and patience. I guarantee it will be rewarded.”

This news sparked excitement on social media. It has been my belief for years that Cavill can become the most iconic Superman since Reeve; all he needs is the right material.” one user wrote.

“I’m about to cry. Superman is unquestionably my favourite superhero, and Henry Cavill was born to play him! Another user said that he was relieved to hear that he had returned.

Henry Cavill previously played Superman in the 2013 film ‘Man of Steel,’ the 2016 film ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ the 2017 film ‘Justice League,’ and the 2021 film ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League.’

Check out the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkGjGIZL4rk/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will now play “at least one solo Superman movie” in his return to the role. His brief appearance at the end of Black Adam foreshadows a future showdown between the legendary Kryptonian and Dwayne Johnson’s all-powerful Adam.