Hina Khan Become A Queen On Her Birthday: Erica Fernandez, Paarth Samthaan Among Other Guests At Bash

Hina Khan turned a year older and she had one of the best birthday parties in town. The bash had all the celebrities from her shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and many other friends of hers from the industry also attended the party.

The birthday girl picked a classic LBD (little black dress) for her special day, which she paired with a pair of black polka-dotted sheer mesh stockings. Hina finished her look with a pink fur, a pink sash and a little tiara, which gave her a princess like appeal. TV actors Mohit Malhotra and Nidhi Uttam joined the actress for her birthday celebrations. Hina Khan’s birthday celebrations had begun way in advance, and it was her doting boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal who made it special by baking cakes for her and taking her shopping for her gift. Hina has been sharing her birthday celebration pictures on her Instagram stories, and she had thanked her beau for baking a yummylicious cakes for her.

Take a look at pictures and videos from Hina Khan’s birthday celebrations here: