Imran Khan And Ex-wife Avantika Malik Might Reunite After Going Separate Paths Two Years Ago

Both Imran and Avantika reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation back in 2019. But seems like the bitterness between this star couple is slowly vanishing.

According to a report, Imran and his estranged wife Avantika bumped into each other at a wedding function in Mumbai’s five-star hotel Trident, Marine Drive recently. What shocked the onlookers was how warmly they greeted each other. Yes, the two were cordial and there seemed nothing awkward between them. In fact, they were radiating positivity. This has led to speculations of the duo considering a patch-up after two years. The latest report states, “They met rather warmly and it was a good sight to behold. One wonders if a patch-up is in store.”

The report also suggests that Avantika Malik is very desperate to reconcile with Imran Khan. She has always wanted to sort out the issues and differences between the two. She is now going all-out to make an effort to make things normal again.

What led to Imran and Avantika’s split?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s marriage hit a rough patch because of a third wheel. A source close to the couple revealed to the publication, “Imran and Lekha Washington (Tamil actress) have been seeing each other for some time. Lekha’s husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close buddies but a roaring affair between the two started without anyone’s knowledge. In fact, after Avantika moved out of the bungalow, Imran has started introducing Lekha to his circle as well. This has also brought Lekha’s marriage to the brink of a breakdown. Both the families are completely scattered at this point.”

Previously, several reports claimed that the continuous arguments and fights between the couple were the reason behind their separation.

The duo got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot a year later. The two dated for 10 years before taking the wedding vows. Imran and Avantika are parents to a seven-year-old daughter Imara Malik Khan. Ever since the cracks in their marriage cropped up, Malik has is seen sharing cryptic posts on her social media that catch attention in no time.