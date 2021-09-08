Imran Khan And Ex-wife Avantika Malik Might Reunite After Going Separate Paths Two Years Ago

Bollywood actor Imran Khan impressed the entire nation with his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Though the actor’s career did not last long, he did leave an impression in a short span of time. His decision of marrying his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik won our hearts. The chocolate boy of Bollywood was at the peak of his career when he tied the knot with Malik. However, their relationship went kaput in 2019 owing to which the couple started living separately.

