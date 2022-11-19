Ira Khan Gets Officially Engaged To Nupur Shikhare In Presence Of Family & Friends, Flaunts Her Ring!!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has taken her relationship with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a step further. The last day, Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in the presence of her family and some close people. Aamir looked very happy in his daughter’s engagement. Aamir Khan was seen dancing in the engagement of his daughter Ira Khan and many pictures and videos of this occasion have surfaced on social media. But now Ira has shared inside pictures of her engagement with her fiancee Nupur Shikhare on social media. At the same time, in a video, she is seen flaunting her ring.

Ira Got Engaged To Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan has shared some pictures and a video on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, Ira is seen with her fiancee Nupur Shikhare. In the first picture, Ira and Nupur are holding their engagement rings and looking at each other. In the rest of the pictures, both are seen with their close people. Whereas, the video is after the engagement, in which Ira and Nupur are seen showing off their respective rings. Ira Khan wrote in the caption of this video, “My favorite place in the world is next to you”. Seeing this video, Ira’s happiness can be gauged when she shows the ring and says, ‘Look friends’.

Ira Got Engaged To Nupur Shikhare

Ira is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. For a long time, she was dating her boyfriend Nupur. She often used to share her photos with her boyfriend on social media. Nupur proposed Ira with a ring at a sports event in September. She shared an adorable video on Instagram, telling her fans that she has accepted Nupur’s proposal.