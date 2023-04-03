Ishaan Khatter To Make Hollywood Debut In The Perfect Couple, Opposite Nicole Kidman; Here’s What we Know

Bollywood heartthrob Ishaan Khatter may not be hitting box office records for now, but he’s landing his name in Hollywood’s A-list. He’s landed the role in the upcoming adaptation of The Perfect Couple, starring alongside the iconic Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. The cherry on top? Ishan Khattar announced the news via Instagram!

After talks with the makers, Ishaan snagged the role last month, and it’s no wonder congratulatory messages flooded in from all angles. Looks like the world is about to witness the rise of a new star.

Ishan Khattar snagged the role of Shooter Dival, the trusty sidekick of the groom played by the talented Billy Howle. And it seems like our star is already receiving a warm welcome from the industry’s finest. Mira Kapoor is rooting for him to go “onwards and upwards,” while Kavita Seth extends her heartfelt congratulations for his “new innings.”

Not only that, but even Tanya Maniktala, Sayani Gupta, Dia Mirza, Priyanshu Paniyuli, and Rasika Dugal are all showering him with well-deserved praises. And who needs Karan Johar or Yash Raj Films when the West is appreciating and casting great character actors? Am I right? Here’s to a promising career ahead!

About Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khatter is the son of the legendary Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azim. Recently, his superstar dad took to Instagram to shower him with love and admiration. It’s no surprise as Ishaan’s debut performance in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds left everyone speechless. He later took the box office by storm alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, grossing over Rs 100 crores. And who could forget his awe-inspiring performance in Mira Nair’s cinematic adaptation of A Suitable Boy? Ishaan Khatter is undoubtedly a world-class talent, constantly raising the bar with every project he undertakes.