Jackie Chan Disclosed Updates On Rush Hour 4 At The Red Sea International Film Festival

Jackie Chan set to continue his journey with the Rush Hour 4, he told at The Red Sea International Film Festival. Jackie Chan will be seen in many romantic films in the upcoming days, he has revealed its reason also. Hollywood director Brett Ratner approached action star Jackie Chan to take a lead in Rush Hour 4.

Jackie Chan revealed, “I don’t want to be in part of Hollywood anymore, because my language is not good, and that is not my culture.” Jackie Chan disclosed the shocking truth, “Hollywood is not permitted me to be on my own, and I don’t want to neglect my culture films, so in the upcoming days I will be on the romantic film.” Fans are shocked by his statement, he is a phenomenal actor and action star, but even the action star had scuffling to pursue his dream so far.

Jackie Chan gave a surprising update on his upcoming film at the Red Sea International Film Festival. He and Brett Ratner have been in a conversation about the script of Rush Hour 4 and his role in the movie. The stunt man recalled his wonderful days with Hollywood and has been through many operations in the meantime.

This year, he marked his 60th anniversary in the film industry and recalled his best days with many stars and directors. And Chan thanked them all for not secluding him and for being taken so much time to take any shots. Also disclosed his current project, which is fully focused on women’s drama, and many people are going to love it.

The part of cast will be in Rush Hour 4 Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker in the main role, along with Tzi Ma, Tom Wilkinson, and many more…