South Indian Stars Who Are Running Successful Side Businesses; Check Out The Shocking List!

From the restaurant of Allu Arjun to the theatres of Mahesh Babu, from Ram Charan’s airlines to the wedding venues of Thalapathy Vijay. Celebrities from the south need no explanation for the excitement, hype, and fame that they enjoy among their followers and audiences. Even though they receive significant salaries as compensation, these actors continue to run successful side companies. Here are several well-known actors from the south who are also active businesspeople and entrepreneurs, including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubatti, and others.

Allu Arjun

By purchasing the franchise rights to Buffalo Wings in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun started his own firm. This restaurant opened in Hyderabad quite some time ago. In addition, his wife Sneha Reddy is the proprietor of a photography business named Pic-a-boo. Allu Arjun just entered the movie theatre industry and established AAA Cinemas in partnership with Asian Cinemas. The theatres are now under construction and could be up by next year.

Mahesh Babu

Every year, Mahesh Babu signs a sizable number of commercials. He is a spokesperson for numerous companies. Along with his interest in movies, Mahesh has started a company with Asian Mahesh babu theatres in Hyderabad. One of the most stunning theatres in the city is this one. Mahesh and his wife Namratha unveiled their first restaurant in addition to Allu Arjun, once more in collaboration with the Asian. Its name is Minerva Coffee Shop, operated by AN Restaurants.

Tej Ram Charan

He gave the airline the name TrueJet. This airline, a division of Turbo Aviation, is in charge of handling numerous flights’ ground operations and maintenance. Even better, he is the owner of Konidela Production Company, a production company. The same business produced his most recent movie, Acharya, which was bombed at the box office. Even more impressively, he holds a stake in Apollo Hospitals thanks to his wife Upasana Konidela. He is the principal proprietor of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

This man owns a sizable number of firms. He holds a sizable portion in the company’s production company, Annapurna Studios. This business goes beyond simple manufacturing. They possess a studio that occupies 7 acres in one of Hyderabad’s priciest neighbourhoods. It’s referred to as Annapurna 7 acres. In addition to this, they also have a studio called Annapurna Studios. The Annapurna School of Filmmaking is well-known in this area. Hyderabad also has a large number of dining establishments and event centres.

Vijay Thalapathy

This well-known Tamil movie star, who is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Varisu/Vaarasudu, is the owner of numerous wedding venues and convention centres in Tamil Nadu. These halls allegedly bear the names of his relatives. Few people are also aware of his ownership of a few theatres in Sri Lanka.