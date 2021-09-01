Veteran actor, Jackie Shroff is on cloud nine after his son, Tiger has bought a new apartment. In a recent interview, the legendary actor has revealed that the Baaghi star Tiger Shroff’s new house is for his mom Ayesha Shroff. He also shared how the actor “dreamt of it ever since he joined films.’ Besides this, Jackie told the leading publication that had ‘no contribution’ in bringing his son Tiger Shroff up as he was always away for work. He gave credit to ‘three goddesses’ for raising Tiger, who is now made a firm place for himself in the film industry.

Jackie Shroff, in conversation with the Indian Express, said that he had ‘no role in bringing up Tiger to be such a good guy and that the credit actually goes to his wife and their mothers. He elaborated, “Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don’t do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today.”

Not many know that after the failure of Ayesha Shroff’s production house, Boom, the star wife had to go through a rough patch in life. Jackie and Ayesha had to sell off their property due to a financial crisis. Now after Tiger has bought the new house, Jackie is happy that he has fulfilled his Mom’s dream. “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy,” Jackie said.

In a recent appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, Tiger Shroff talked about his struggles before and after entering Hindi films. He admitted that he’d be negatively compared to his father early in his career. He said in Hindi, “Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, ‘is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn’t look like Jackie dada’s son at all.’ It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths.”

Tiger had made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti in 2014 opposite Kriti Sanon and since then he has been best known for his artistic action scenes. He has established himself as an action hero with three films in the Baaghi franchise and the super hit Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Currently, he has several films in the pipeline including Heropanti 2, Rambo remake, Ganapath, and Baaghi 4.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Night of 26/11, and before that in OK Charlie. Earlier this year he also appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar show, OK Computer.