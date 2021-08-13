Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. We lost Sridevi in 2018, in Dubai while attending a family wedding. The reason for her death is considered an accidental drowning. Janhvi Kapoor shared an old picture of her with her mom and captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” with additional red heart emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor

On Sridevi’s third death anniversary also, Janhvi shared a picture of a handwritten note which is considered to be penned by her mother. It was written as “I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak along with Ishan Khattar. In an interview, she told about her experience of acting in a film with facing all her personal problems. She said, “Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether,”.

Janhvi has also worked in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, along with it she has also worked in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and was seen in the horror-comedy Roohi.