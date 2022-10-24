Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya In A Car; Check Out!

Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor is proving her mettle with the choice of scripts she is picking up. She is one of those few star kids who have broken the notion of getting films due to their filmy background. With her latest offerings, Kapoor has exemplified that she is signing various projects solely because of her acting talent. But besides her work life, the Dhadak actress often grabs headlines for her relationships.

Recently, the gorgeous diva raised eyebrows when she was spotted with her ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya for the first time. The paps got to click the two together when Janhvi stepped out of an eatery. She did not stop to pose for pictures and straightaway went inside a car where Pahariya was waiting for her. Shikhar was seen sitting on the driving seat.

For the uninitiated, when Sridevi’s daughter appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show along with Sara Ali Khan, the host hinted at her past relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. He revealed that Janhvi and Sara once dated ‘two brothers’ who used to live in his building. Post this, many fans speculated that the filmmaker was referring to Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya who were once dating Sara and Janhvi, respectively. “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building,” Karan had said.