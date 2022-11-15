Jennifer Aniston Agonizes For The Loss Of Her Father- Deets Inside

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt post about her father, John Aniston’s death. The actress posted throwback pictures with her father and wrote he is the most beautiful human she has ever known. She is grateful that he has left for the heavenly abode. John passed away on 11 November and the cause of his death is not yet known. She also added that 11/11 no less! He always had perfect timing and this number will always be remembered by her.

He is best known for his character, Victor Kiriakis in 1985 from Days Of Our Lives and remained on the show until his last breath. The show was also referenced in Friends with Matt Leblanc’s character Joey, a cast member there. The actor made his debut in 1962 with his 87th precinct and made his appearance in several other shows like Mission: Impossible, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wings. In 2017 he got nominated for a Daytime Emmy nomination

In 2022 he was also awarded a Daytime Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role in soap operas. Though John did not attend the ceremony, his daughter Jennifer was present virtually on the award stage to celebrate her father’s stellar career.

Jennifer, 53, said that it was a special moment for her and also paid tribute to the actor saying it was a great chance to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and dignified actor who happens to be her father. For 30 years, his dedication towards his show got him adulation from his fans, deep friendships and his fellow cast members.

John Aniston is a Greek-born American actor, who shared Jennifer with his former wife, Nancy who died in 2016. He got separated from his first wife when Jennifer was 10 years old. John also has a son, Alexander with his second wife Sherry Rooney.