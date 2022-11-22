Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

A show attains cult-like status due to its audience. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has achieved cult status due to its loyal fan base. Beginning on 2 December 2022, #MaNan’s epic love tale “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4” will air for free on Voot.

The audience’s favourite on-screen couple, Manik (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini (played by Niti Taylor Bawa) are back in Season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan (#MaNan). This article covers all you need to know about the fourth season.

Nandini Murthy

Niti Taylor came to stardom with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Nandini is defined as being young, independent, confident, and responsible. The audience adores her as Nandini Murthy. While attending S.P.A.C.E. Academy on scholarship, she meets Manik Malhotra. The latest commercial shows Nandini adjusting to life without Manik.

Manik Malhotra is back

Parth Samthaan is making a return as Manik Malhotra to win you over. As Manik, Parth is presented as a spoiled, boisterous, and wealthy brat who wants to get vengeance on Nandini but instead falls in love with her. The new series depicts how their excellent relationship ends due to misunderstandings and unanticipated catastrophes.

Nandini and Manik

People praised Parth and Niti’s on-screen love-hate relationship and their on-screen chemistry. The most recent teaser illustrates how misunderstandings impact Manan’s love tale. It demonstrates how two significantly different individuals may fall in love yet end up breaking up. Despite their efforts, destiny leads them together, as the preview shows.

Epic strike

Manik and Nandini’s romance in the first season was tense. Manik received criticism from Nandini for assaulting him in public. Manik plans to get vengeance on Nandini, but he ends up falling for her.

In the preview for the 4th season, Nandini is shown slapping Manik during an incident. It will be intriguing to witness whether this encounter pulls them together or pushes them apart.

Stunning location and images

Season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was filmed in a beautiful setting, as the teaser makes clear. Impressive nature pictures include Manik plunging from a cliff, Niti having a breakdown by the river, and more.

Check out the promo video here:

4 saal baad…ek epic love story ki nayi shuruvaat! The journey we’ve all been waiting for, #HameshaForever…ya never?! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4, streaming free 2nd December, only on Voot!@niti_taylor #ParthSamthaan#KaisiYehYaariaan #KYYSeason4 #KYYS4 pic.twitter.com/lb64rTvygi — Voot Select (@VootSelect) November 17, 2022

The title of Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy’s love story is “Hamesha Forever… ya Never?” Beginning on 2 December, Voot offers a free season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.