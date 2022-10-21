Kajol Dances With Madhuri Dixit At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash; Watch!

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party was a real star-studded one. From lovely couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, all were present. But one celebrity duo had ‘too much fun on the dance floor.’

They are Kajol and Madhuri Dixit. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Panday attended the party at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai on Thursday night.

On Friday, Kajol shared a video of her with Madhuri on the Instagram Reel as the two actors got hitched to ABBA’s Dancing Queen. Kajol wore a shimmering purple and black saree. On the other hand, Madhuri arrived at the Diwali party with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. She wore a saree. In the clip, Kajol and Madhuri are seen singing together and grooving to the iconic English song while staring at the camera.

Kajol captioned it, “With the original Dancing Queen! Madhuri Dixit, thank you for making me have so much fun on the floor… and Manish Malhotra, thank you for making that happen. Wishing everyone a (happy) pre-Diwali celebration time!”

In reply, Madhuri wrote, “The pleasure was all mine. You are stupendous. Happy Diwali guys!” The two were spotted alongside Raveena Tandon and other guests. They grooved to Bollywood songs.

Fans and celebrities reacted to Kajol and Madhuri’s sweet social media exchange and their Diwali slogans. Saba Ali Khan commented on Kajol’s post, “Love the insane moment only you can make happen! Happy pre-Diwali! Hugs…” A fan commented, “When two of your absolute favorites are together.”