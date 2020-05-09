Bollywood’s dark side has been brought to light by many stars. While many have revealed their shocking casting couch stories, some have been lucky to not get in the trap. One such actress is Sherlyn Chopra. She was asked to compromise on several occasions but she managed to dodge it.

During an interview with Koimoi.com, Sherlyn Chopra made some revelations about her initial days in acting career and how she used to be called for dinner at midnight. The actress was quoted saying by the entertainment portal, “Initially, when I was a nobody in the eyes of the world, I would often approach filmmakers hoping that they would see in me the potential that I saw in me. I would go to them with my portfolio and they would be like ‘Achcha okay, theek hai, hum milte hai dinner par (Okay, let us meet for dinner)’. And I would be like, ‘When should I come for dinner?’, and they would tell me to come at 11 or 12 in the night. And I used to be clueless about it that time.”

However, after some time Sherlyn manged to understand that these filmmakers did not mean a professional dinner. “For them, dinner means compromise. So when this happened like four to five times, then I realised, ‘So, that is what dinner stands for!’ Dinner means, ‘Come to me, baby,” she said.

“Then I decided, ‘Mujhe dinner hi nahi karna (I don’t want to have dinner only).’ Then I would tell the ones who approached me with that code word, ‘Main dinner nahi karti hoon, mera diet chal raha hai. Aap breakfast par bula lo, lunch par bula lo (I don’t eat dinner, I am dieting. You can meet me for breakfast or lunch).’ And they would never ever revert to me,” she concluded.

Sherlyn has worked in many Bollywood films and also participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss season 3.