Kapil Sharma’s Wife Ginni Looked Stunning In Post-Pregnancy Glow; Daughter Anayra Sharma Looked Adorable In Pictures

Kapil Sharma rose to fame as the winner of The Great Indian Laughter in the year 2007. Hailing from a middle-class family; the artist saw massive success in his career with his popular show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. Besides the fame, Kapil had also gone through a difficult phase in his career but rising from the ashes the star has become an inspiration for so many and credit for the same goes to his wife Ginni.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath embraced parenthood and became parents to a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The couple was already on cloud nine after the birth of their baby girl and now we have our hands on the first picture of little Miss adorable as explained by Deepika and she truly was right. Have a look at the picture below:

Now, Kapil and his wife Ginni were seen at the premiere of Tiger Shroff’s Baghi-3. Well, what was noticeable was Ginni’s post-pregnancy glow. Kapil wished luck to the team, “All the very best to my younger bro and very talented @tigerjackieshroff and the entire team of #baaghi3 full paisa wasool movie. go and watch with your family #action #romance #comedy #drama all together.”

The couple had marked their first year of wedding remembrance and just two days before their first anniversary, Kapil and Ginni embraced parenthood with the arrival of their newborn baby girl. Announcing the arrival of his baby girl to his fans, the father of the girl had tweeted as, “Blessed to have a baby girl need your blessings to love u all Jai Mata di.” He wrote.

Kapil further wrote, “Today, on our first anniversary I and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. I can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life. Grateful #gratitude.”

Sending truckloads of happiness to their newborn baby girl!