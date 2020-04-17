Bollywood industry may seem fascinating from the outside but it is full of chaos from inside. Basically, celebrities do not have a personal life and are judged upon everything they do. We all are well aware of the Bollywood most loved couple connection, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Well, when the duo was in a relationship they become the most talked couple of the B-town. From linkups to married and breakup rumours had created a lot of noise in the media.

The duo, who has worked together in several films, dated for a long period of time; however, things didn’t go as planned and they announced separation. Things don’t always happen the way we planned sometimes destiny has its own plan for you and now Shahid and Kareena have moved on in their lives with their respective married partners. Years after their breakup, the Veere Di Wedding actress, recently in an interview with Film Companion, opened up on what went wrong between the two.

When a pregnant Kareena made an appearance on the famous show ‘Koffee With Karan’, she was put on the spot when Karan asked her what she would do if she was stuck in an elevator with Shahid and Saif. She was completely unaffected as she said that it would be amazing, “It would be amazing. They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I’d be like, ‘Why wasn’t I the Heroine in Rangoon?’”

The actress once told that while on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, she was excited about working in Tashan, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and that’s where the spark happened between the two. Bebo added that she lost weight for the movie and became ‘size zero’ and thought it would change her life and career. Kareena then revealed that it was Shahid Kapoor, whom she was in a relationship at that point of time, he suggested her to consider the script of Jab We Met.

She further told, “In fact, it was Shahid who said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up worked together”. The actress then talked about their breakup and called it destiny’s plan. “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.” She said.