Katrina Kaif Was Thrown Out Of John Abraham’s Movie, Actress Reveals She Felt Her Career Was Over!

Katrina Kaif spoke about dealing with rejections and crying over it. She started her life and her profession has been over after being replaced by Anurag Basu’s Saaya.

Actor Katrina Kaif discovered that she thought her existence as well as her profession became over after she was changed within the film Saaya. In a new interview, Katrina said she was removed after she filmed for ‘just one shot’. Katrina stated she cried when she changed into instructed that she ‘can not be an actor and there is nothing properly’ about her.

Saaya, a supernatural myth romantic mystery, launched in 2003. The movie changed into directed using Anurag Basu and produced by using Mahesh Bhatt. It is a model of the 2002 Hollywood film Dragonfly. John Abraham, Tara Sharma, Mahima Chaudhry, Zohra Sehgal and Rajendranath Zutshi had been a part of the movie.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina stated, “I got thrown out, now not thrown out, let’s say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After capturing one shot, now not in the future however simply one shot. At that point, I idea my lifestyles become over. I thought my career become over.”

She delivered, “everybody faces rejection I suppose as an actor. perhaps now not everyone, plenty most actors will face rejection and could pay attention no lots. And that is why you have to increase that resilience if you want to be an actor. I’ve had human beings to my face say, once I first started, ‘You can’t be an actor and there may be nothing correct about you’, instantly. I cried then too, so crying facilitates. However then you keep onto the vision you’ve got, you figure tough and you acquire to be resilient.”

Fans saw Katrina in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in conjunction with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Sikandar Kher, and Kumud Mishra.

Katrina will next be visible in Gurmeet Singh’s horror comedy telephone Bhoot. The movie additionally features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It’s far scheduled to release on November four. she will additionally be a part of Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Katrina also has the approaching action mystery movie Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. She is also a part of director Sriram Raghavan’s movie Merry Christmas contrary to Vijay Sethupathi.