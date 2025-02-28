Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Announce Pregnancy In Heartwarming Post

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have officially announced that they are expecting their first child. The news comes months after speculation first arose when Kiara donned a polka dot dress last Christmas, reminiscent of Anushka Sharma’s outfit from her pregnancy announcement. While the rumours eventually faded, the couple has now delighted fans with their confirmation.

Taking to social media, Kiara and Sidharth shared an adorable picture holding tiny white baby booties, melting hearts across the internet. The actress captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our livesComing soon ❤️.” The announcement has since gone viral, with fans and celebrities pouring in their love and best wishes.

Celebrities and Fans React

Moments after the announcement, Bollywood stars and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress and mother of two, Neha Dhupia, wrote, “Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best news ever.” Actor Ishaan Khatter also expressed his joy, commenting, “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey .”

Fans, too, were overwhelmed with emotions. One user wrote, “Babies going to have a baby???,” while another recalled filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous prediction about the couple’s future children, quoting, “‘Bache kamal ke honge’ .”

A Love Story That Began on Set

Kiara and Sidharth’s love story began on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, where their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on February 7, 2023, in the presence of family and friends.

With this joyful news, Sidharth now joins his Student of the Year co-stars, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, in embracing parenthood. As fans celebrate this exciting chapter in their lives, the couple continues to receive an outpouring of love and blessings.