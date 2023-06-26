Kiara Advani Likely To Be Pregnant; Netizens Ask ‘Khushkhabri Hai Kya?’ After Spotting Her Baby Bump!

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were spotted in Pink City, Jaipur while they were promoting their upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Her appearance, though, made her fans question if she was pregnant. For those who are unaware, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in an intimate ceremony in February 2023. Since then, despite their busy work schedules, the couple has never missed an opportunity to spend quality time together. Kiara Advani’s latest appearance and her fat belly has sparked pregnancy rumors about her. Read on to know the entire story!

Kiara Advani Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Her Latest Appearance

On June 24, 2023, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan were spotted together in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to post a picture with Kiara Advani. Although the actress was looking stunning in the viral picture, but her belly sparked a little extra attention than her look. Kiara donned an Indo-western dress. However, after the image went viral, internet users questioned whether Kiara was pregnant. Her followers flooded the comments sections after spotting her baby bump.

Fans immediately react and enquire about Kiara’s pregnancy on Kartik’s post. “Is she pregnant?” asked one user. “Can I see Kiara’s baby bump alone?” a another internet user asked. Additionally, a user said, “Khushkhabri hai kya didi?” Another comment read, “She’s pregnant, it’s confirmed. A rubbish humorous comment read, “Daal baati churma kha liya hoga.”

Sid-Kiara’s Wedding Proposal and First Meet

For those who are unaware, Sidharth and Kiara’s alleged relationship first surfaced when they filmed their first film, Shershaah together. The couple traveled to South Africa to celebrate New Year together in 2019. They hid the fact that they were on a trip, but their fans quickly guessed about their secret relationship.

Kiara said, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah,” Karan intervened between the two and said, “yes, much before,” to which Kiara responded and said,” Yes at the wrap party of Netflix project, Lust Stories which we crashed.”