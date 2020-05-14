The actress who made her debut with ‘Fugli’ in 2014, Kiara Advani has now successfully made her place in the Bollywood. The talented actress gave many superhit films including the two: Goodnewz and Kabir Singh which crossed over 200 crores. While she is also the part of some upcoming movies like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawaani and others.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she was asked that whether she have ever been on a dating app, to which the actress replied, “No, I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn’t be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks.I am oldschool when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8bgoejHz9c/

Speaking of the technology in a positive way to people. Kiara shared, “It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it’s great wherever you meet your soulmate, medium doesn’t matter. I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love.”

Kabir Singh actress revealed details about her character in Indoo Ki Jawaani. The role is somewhat which will strike the chord with today’s generation. “I play this small-town girl who is just discovering this online dating app. I can totally relate to her as our idea of love is quite similar,” said Kiara Advani.