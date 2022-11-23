KL Rahul And Athiya’s Wedding Outfits Finalized! Know The Details Of The Couple Wedding Here!!

Sunil Shetty’s daughter and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been in discussion about their marriage news for a long time. Fans like both of them very much and now their fans are eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding. Recently, Sunil Shetty also said about daughter Athiya’s marriage that the marriage will happen soon and all the details about it will be shared soon as per the situation and timing. In such a situation, now another update about the marriage of KL Rahul and Athiya has also come out.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

According to some of our sources, preparations for Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding have already started. According to the information received, and both will be married in Sunil Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. According to the reports, going with the wedding preparations now the wedding outfits of Athiya and KL Rahul have also been finalized.

Sunil Shetty had said during an interview to a media house that the wedding will be according to Athiya and KL Rahul’s choice as Rahul has a fixed schedule for the cricket match. He is busy due to the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

Currently, a media report has said that the couple can get married in the year 2023 in first month of it. At present, it has not been officially confirmed by anyone and no fixed date has been announced for marriage. However, looking at the speed of the wedding preparations we can speculate the wedding is in the first two months of 2023 only.