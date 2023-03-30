Krishna Mukherjee’s Honeymoon Highlights Go Viral; Netizen Says ‘Desperate To Become Famous’

Krishna Mukherjee, a television actress married her long term partner, Naval officer Chirag Batliwalla. For the uninitiated, Krishna gained notoriety by playing the part of “Alia” in the well-liked serial ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. The actress ignited the internet with seductive glimpses of her honeymoon after pleasing her fans with dreamy glimpses of her Bengali and Parsi wedding festivities.The actress is currently the target of trolls because of her provocative bikini photos with her husband, Chirag.

Krishna Mukherjee at her honeymoon

Krishna Mukherjee and her husband Chirag Batliwalla are currently on their honeymoon in Seychelles. She recently released a video of herself dancing joyously on her honeymoon. The newlywed looked stunning in a green-hued bikini as she accessorized her look with a straw hat. Chirag, on the other hand, looked dapper in a printed black and white shirt and black boxers. The much in love pair was spotted enjoying themselves greatly.

Netizens trolled the actress for her ‘provocative’ look

Krishna Mukherjee, however, became the target of vicious trolling as certain online users voiced their displeasure with her provocative bikini photos. Others ridiculed the actress for releasing her provocative photos online even after her marriage and for dressing in low-cut attire. Some individuals even questioned Krishna about her swimsuit photos and whether or not her mother-in-law would object. One user wrote, “Shame on you, bhut buri lag ri ho.” A second commented, “Why you are so desperate to become famous?” A third netizen’s comment read, “Eske pas yhi kapde hai kya jo har waqt yhi pehnke ghumti rehti hai..ghrwale nhi dekhte in logo ko..disgusting.” (Does she only have these clothes which keeps on wearing every time).

When Krishna got trolled for smoking hookah

Netizens once massively trolled Krishna Mukherjee as she was spotted smoking hookah at her mehendi. The actress faced harsh criticism from internet users after the video went viral. ‘Bas ab yahi bacha hain’ was one user’s comment, while “Ekdum ghatiya” was another. A third person wrote “Bakwas.” Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, and Jasmin Bhasin, three of her close friends, attended the actress’s mehendi event. They all seemed to be enjoying themselves at the party.

When Bride, Krishna Mukherjee faced an ‘Oops’ moment

Krishna posted a sweet video from her Bengali wedding to her Instagram account on March 17, 2023. Krishna and Chirag were present when a child carrying the varmala entered and tried to put it on the bride. When the purohit attempted to stop him, Krishna was speechless and started laughing hysterically. But Chirag’s reaction, “Beta, beta, main hoon” was simply unmissable. The caption for the video said, “Hahaha..oops wrong number.”

Krishna and Chirag Batliwalla’s first meeting

Krishna Mukherjee claimed in an interview with Etimes that she met the love of her life, Chirag, while on a trip. Speaking about the same, the actress said that it was Chirag’s concern and support that won her heart, and she said that it is difficult to find a man today who is as understanding and supporting as he is. Krishna revealed that she and Chirag dated for about a year before getting married. TV actress, Krishna Mukherjee kept her love life secret from the general public until her engagement. The couple got engaged to one another on September 8, 2022 at a dreamy location of Shimla.

Speaking about Krishna and Chirag’s wedding, several celebrities marked their presence at her D-day. Celebs such as Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, and others attended Krishna and Chirag’s wedding in Goa.

Krishna and Chirag’s Dreamy yacht proposal

On March 11, 2023, Krishna Mukherjee posted a sneak peek of her romantic proposal aboard a yacht to her fans on Instagram. The actress appeared in the photos wearing a bodycon dress with unusual sleeves that was black in colour. But what really stole our hearts was how her beau, Chirag Batliwalla, popped the big proposal question on her body. Krishna sealed the agreement with a lip-lock after marking the “Yes” box with a marker pen.

Krishna Mukherjee’s work front

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee became well-known for her role as Aliya in the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein television series, which also starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. She played Shagun alongside Shehzada Dhami in the daily serial Shubh Shagun.

