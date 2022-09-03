Lalit Modi & Sushmita Broke Up! IPL Founder Removed Sushmita’s Name & DP From His Instagram!!

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have broken up! We are not telling this thing to you as a cook-up story, but social media users are saying this. So, let us explain to you why social media users are saying this. Actually, a small step of IPL Founder Lalit Modi has raised the question on his and Sushmita Sen’s relationship. Actually, after announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi wrote a lengthy post in his Instagram bio describing the actress as his better half. Along with this, he had also put his picture with Sushmita in his Instagram DP. But now Lalit Modi has removed the name of the actress from his social media bio and removed the DP with her too.

Lalit Modi’s Post

Actually, a few months back in July former IPL chairman Lalit Modi shared a few of his pictures from his vacation to Maldives with his girlfriend Sushmita Sen calling the vacation a new chapter of his life a new beginning. At first, it was assumed that they have tied the knot and they got married without letting anyone know about their marriage. Although, later it was cleared by Lalit in a subsequent post by him that they are in a relationship only and are not married yet.

Lalit Modi

While sharing the pictures on social media platform, Lalit Modi wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon”. Now, we are waiting for subsequent clarification by Lalit Modi.