Lara Dutta Says Menopause Is Not Given Importance In India, Gets An Applause From Netizens!

Bollywood actress, Lara Dutta is trending on social media, courtesy, her recent appearance on an event related to raising awareness about menopause. She is getting applauded for putting across the perspective and sufferings of millions of women on a social platform.

Dutta graced a pharma company Abbott’s event aimed at launching a campaign named ‘The Next Chapter’. Since it dealt with learning more about menopause and helping women manage their symptoms of the health condition, the former Miss-Universe talked exclusively on the taboo topic. She said that menopause is not given due importance in our society. The Andaaz actress also spoke about lack of access to proper physical and medical healthcare facilities to majority of women in India.

Talking candidly at the conference, Lara stated, “Being on stage and listening to the panel of doctors has been an eye-opener for me as well. I know this even when I was a goodwill ambassador for the UN that women’s health and wellness is barely discussed in the way that it should. In our country, unfortunately, the majority of women don’t even have access to proper physical and medical healthcare facilities to even reproductive health, forget about anything else. But menopause is back on the burner as a priority.”

The 44-year-old also shared pictures from her the same venue on her Instagram handle. An excerpt from her caption read, “October is menopause month. A good moment to ask ourselves how much we really understand menopause…Many women face the ups and downs of this phase in their lives, feeling alone.”

As soon as video footage of Lara talking about menopause reached social media, netizens started heaping praises on her. “Thank you for spreading awareness on menopause,” a fan wrote. Another user stated, “Very true we should talk about different phases of hormonal cycle more power to you lady.”

On the work front, Lara Dutta returned to acting after her maternity break with the Zee5 comedy show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. She was last seen in web show, Hiccups and Hookups.