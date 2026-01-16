Mahhi Vij Buys New Car After Divorce from Jay Bhanushali, Friend Aarti Singh Pens Emotional Note For The Actress

Television actress Mahhi Vij has been making headlines ever since she and her ex-husband Jay Bhanushali announced their separation. The former couple decided to part ways amicably and assured fans that they would continue to co-parent their children. Amid this emotionally challenging phase, Mahhi has now achieved a personal milestone by fulfilling her long-cherished dream of buying a new car.

Although Mahhi Vij has not shared pictures of her new car on her own social media, her close friend Aarti Singh took to Instagram to celebrate the happy moment. Aarti shared a picture in which Mahhi is seen posing confidently in front of her new car. Dressed in a pink outfit, Mahhi looked radiant and strong, reflecting a fresh chapter in her life. Sharing the photo, Aarti penned a heartfelt note expressing love, pride, and encouragement for her friend.

The caption read, “I am… so, so happy… May you buy 10 more cars like this. You deserve only happiness… Strong girl… May God always bless you. Keep this carefree attitude of yours always.” The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages for Mahhi. The actress has been under constant public scrutiny following her divorce from Jay Bhanushali.

Recently, she grabbed headlines again after pictures with her best friend Nadim went viral on social media. The speculation intensified after Mahhi shared an emotional post for him, prompting widespread gossip and assumptions. Addressing the rumors head-on, Mahhi earlier shared a video clarifying her relationship with Nadim and expressing anger over the media’s narrative.

She said, “Everyone told me not to talk about this, but people who know the truth are very angry at the media’s antics. We divorced with a lot of respect for each other, but you people can’t digest that. You want controversy, you want dirt.” Mahhi firmly stated that Nadim is her best friend and will always remain so, dismissing all speculations linking him to her divorce.