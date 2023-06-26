Malaika Arora Dances Fiercely To ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ On Beau Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Party: Checkout

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are known as industry’s power couple. Nobody can deny their feelings for each other. Arjun Kapoor becomes 36 years old today on June 26, 2023. In such situation, How could Malaika not make her boyfriend’s birthday special ? Malaika dances her heart out on the birthday of her adoring beau.

Malaika Arora Dances Her heart out on Arjun kapoor’s birthday

Arjun Kapoor actually celebrated his midnight birthday last night. From Arjun’s friends to Anshula Kapoor and her boyfriend, everyone attended his birthday party. An inside video from Arjun’s party has emerged, in which Malaika can be seen dancing. Malaika can be seen dancing to the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Dil Se’ in the video. Malaika who is gracing with her increasing age set the party on fire have been widely discussed on social media. Everyone praises her.

Watch video;

Malaika and Arjun Dating from last 5 years

Malaika Arora stunned everyone on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, not only with her dance moves but also with her stunning avatar. She was dressed in a white side-cut long dress with a heart shape on it. Let us tell you Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for 5 years. After divorcing Arbaaz Khan, Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public. Since then, both couples have never failed to set goals. Despite their 13-year age difference, their chemistry is so strong that they inspire other couples.

Work front of Arjun kapoor

Talking about birthday boy, Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in the film ‘Kutte’. He appeared in this film alongside Tabu and Radhika Madan. Previously, the actor appeared in “Ek Villain Returns.” He will be seen in ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ soon.