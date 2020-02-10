Mira Rajput Kapoor Argues With Paparazzi For Clicking Kids, Zain And Misha’s Pictures On Their Outings

Where most Bollywood couples would prefer going out on fancy dinner dates and night outs with their friends on any given occasion, our down to earth Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have always made their families their priority, be it celebrating Raksha bandhan with their two adorable kids or the festival of Lohri with their families and friends.

Coming from northern part of India with a middle-class upbringing, Mira Rajput has made sure to never forget her roots and culture. Be it protecting her children from paparazzi or getting them meet and greet with the family, Mira has always aced. Recently, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor lashed out at photographers for clicking her while she is trying to spend some time with her little children, Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen arguing with paparazzi for not giving her some private time with her kids, Zain and Misha. Have a look at the video:

Sometime back, Ishaan appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha Season 3 where Neha made a revelation of him not behaving properly at brother’s house. However, Ishaan disagreed with Neha and said that he has now started learning Mira’s set protocol at the house whenever he visits his brother and his family.

Spilling the beans on Mira’s set protocol, Ishaan Khatter revealed to Neha Dhupia, “She (Mira) just has a thing against shoes being in the middle of the room. It’s not even the middle of a room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer. I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First, you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house, real quiet like. Usually, you got to do a handstand. That’s how it works in that house. I have learnt to put my shoes where it should be.”

On the work front, Ishaan is currently shooting for Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli and the movie also stars Ananya Pandey as the leading role.