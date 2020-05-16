Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are an adorable couple and parents to two cutie kids Misha and Zain. Amidst the lockdown, the four are enjoying their time inside. However, Shahid Kapoor needed a makeover for his office and that’s when Mira’s sister Noor Wadhwani came to the rescue.

Mira Rajput took to her social media and shared pictures of their ‘office-meeting-vanity pod-call-it-what-you-want’ space. Mira’s sister Noor Wadhwani has designed the entire space via facetime while Mira handled the groundwork. While sharing the picture on social media Noor wrote, “Three years ago, over a couple of FaceTime sessions with my younger sister, we designed this rental ‘office-meeting-vanity pod-call-it-what-you-want’ space. I shared a few ideas and some super rough sketches from across the globe and she executed on the ground in Mumbai.”

Check out the picture:

he continued in her caption, “I never really shared it coz I kept waiting to make a trip back to India to style and photograph it certain way. That trip didn’t happen and the iPhone pictures faded back into the cameraroll. I waited for that trip back, for that perfect time, the perfect picture, that perfect light, and while I waited, the moment passed. Of course in the grand scheme of things, with everything going on in the world right now, the pictures are quite insignificant. The fact that I can’t just hop on a plane back to India, that I don’t know when next I may be able to give a hug to my parents and sisters, and the realization that we just never know what tomorrow holds, to seize the moment- that, couldn’t be clearer.”