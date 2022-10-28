“Mohalle Ki Aunty With Toxic Thinking,” Netizens Slam Kirron Kher For Calling Karan Johar ‘Anarkali’

Actress-turned-politician, Kirron Kher is known for her badass nature. She is someone who loves pulling legs. Recently, during Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash, she reunited with her co-judge on India’s Got Talent, Karan Johar. And there began an amusing banter between the two. Kher grabbed the opportunity to roast Johar funnily.

Sharing the video of Kirron on his Instagram, Karan wrote, “The OG #TOODLES @Kirronkhermp is back!!!” The hilarious clip begins with the filmmaker looking at the Dostana actress’s all-red outfit. “Oh my God! Aren’t we late for Karwa Chauth?” says Karan. Kirron responds to Karan by saying, “You shut up! Tu jo yeh anarkali ban ke aya hua hai na, thodi der mein mujra andar hone wala hai. Idhar se aise nikalta hai, udhar se aise nikalta hai. Itni nazaakat tum mein hain, jitni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yahaan pe.”

While it tickled the funny bones of many, a specific section of the audience got offended by Kirron’s remarks about Karan. They are schooling her for the same. A user commented, “This is extremely rude, not funny.” “She is very demeaning,” wrote another. A third netizen stated, “Is mahila ko ban karo.”

On the work front, Karan Johar will return to direction with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will release in 2023. Kirron Kher, on the other hand, is busy with her political career. She joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in 2014 and is currently a Member of Parliament (MP) from Chandigarh.