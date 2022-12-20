Mohit Raina Broke Silence On Rumors Of Divorce, Said- “I Am Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary”

“Devo Ke Dev Mahadev” fame Mohit Raina has been in the limelight for the past many days. In fact, it was claimed in many media reports that Mohit’s married life is not going well. However, now the actor has broken his silence on this. Recently in a conversation with a media house, Mohit made it clear that there is no truth in this.

He said, “This is baseless. I really don’t know from where it started. It was first run by a news website, but there is no truth in it. As far as Aditi and I are concerned, we are happily married life I want to talk more about this but right now we are celebrating our first wedding anniversary in Himachal Pradesh.

Let us tell you that Mohit and his wife Aditi do not follow each other on social media, due to which these rumors got more air. When the actor was questioned about not following each other, he said that it is because Aditi is not from the industry and she does not like this kind of attention. All the pictures of their wedding are available on the media.

Significantly, Mohit and Aditi kept their wedding ceremony very private. Only close relatives and friends attended the wedding of both. Mohit had also shared glimpses of his Rajasthani wedding on social media. Along with these photos, he wrote in the caption, “Love knows no barriers, it crosses barriers, jumps over fences, and crosses high walls to find its destination. With this hope and the blessings of our parents, we are now not two but one. Need all your love and blessings in this new journey. Aditi and Mohit.”