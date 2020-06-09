The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi star Mona Singh has finally said the holy vows with her boyfriend and lover. The lucky guy is an investment banker named Shyam and is from South India. The actress surprised all her fans by getting married and her friends have been the only ones sharing pics till now. Mona had finally shared the official pics from the ceremony. In the picture, Mona Singh can be seen exchanging Garland with her hubby and in all laughs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6mwI1wA-QQ/

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her post wedding plans. She was quoted saying, “It is going great. It is a quarantine honeymoon for us. We were planning to go to Spain and Italy and that is already messed up, so abhi ghar me Pizza pasta banate hai.”

When she was asked about the chracterstics of Shyam that attracted her the most, she stated, “I have known him for the last five years, I met him at a friend’s birthday party and we kind of hit it off. He is a very funny man and that was one big pick for me. I like people with a good sense of humour. What I like about him is that he lets me be. He doesn’t want to change a single thing about me, I can be very annoying and irritating at times but he’s very cool, he doesn’t say things. I like him, I respect him, he respects me, we give each other space, we do things together, it’s fun.”

Recalling a memory of how did they meet, the actress said, “No, he proposed. He proposed to me in October, just before my birthday and I was so surprised the way the whole episode of the proposal happened to be. I was in his car and he popped out the ring and he stopped in the middle of the road and I was looking at him like ‘what’ and he said, ‘will you marry me’ and he just made me wear the ring. I was like ‘hello at least let me say yes or no.’”

On the work front, her latest series with Ronit Roy, ‘Kehne ko humsafar hain’ was released on 6 June 2020.