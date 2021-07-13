Most Notable Luxury Racing Watches This 2021

Sports have motivated the finest watches over the years, with notable items such as the best running watch and the best dive watch. Racing watches are no exception, and this section contains some of the most prominent figures in the world. It’s all about function when it comes to sports watches. These robust watches are made to be worn while exercising, so they’re tough, sweat-proof, and have digital capabilities to help you perform and recuperate.

Racing timepieces come in a wide range of styles. Racing timepieces include two separate functions to aid vehicle racers in keeping track of their race time and distance. A chronograph is a popular feature that allows the driver to use it as a stopwatch, usually with two or three sub-dials to regulate. They frequently include a Tachymeter bezel for calculating distance and speed. Here are some of the most well-known racing timepieces for every enthusiast.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Quartz Chronograph

With its striking asphalt-pattern dial contrasted by bold orange accents, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph is ideal 24/7. Three subdials and a black ceramic tachymeter scale enable precise timekeeping to the fraction of a second. Super-LumiNova® on the strong hands and attached hour markings provide unrivaled visibility through the flat sapphire crystal on the racetrack.

The 43mm steel casing is water-resistant to 200 meters owing to the steel black PVD screw-down crown, making it bold, diverse, and eager to smash records. A steel folding clasp with a double safety system and driver extension secures a fast-paced and sporty chronograph that may be worn over a racing suit. This timepiece is created in honor of the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

The Daytona, which was first introduced in 1963, is among the most sought-after watches on the planet, with some waiting lists exceeding ten years. There’s no timepiece more wanted track-side than the Daytona watch, which was named after the Daytona beach famed as the “birthplace of speed” where several land speed records were broken. The Cosmograph Daytona sports a 40 mm Oystersteel case, a water resistance of up to 100 meters, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and three sub-dials.

Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT

Hublot and Ferrari have a well-established partnership that dates back to 2011. The first cooperation was inspired by Formula 1, with subtle designs introduced over time, combining Ferrari’s fast-paced world with Hublot’s flair for creation. Fans of Ferrari will fit in nicely with this timepiece.

A 45 mm micro-blasted titanium case houses the Classic Fusion Ferrari GT, which has a 72-hour battery capacity. The watch has two sub-dials and an anti-reflective sapphire crystal display. The exposed back casing is branded with the Ferrari insignia.

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch

The Omega Speedmaster series is known for its NASA collaboration and was the first watch to be worn on the moon. It’s a track-side suitable watch and a wonderful daily timepiece, with three sub-dials and a tachymeter. This self-winding Speedmaster Moonwatch is water-resistant to 100 meters and has a 40 mm stainless steel case.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph

The Royal Oak, another well-known racing watch, is usually a diving timepiece, with an initial design modeled on a diver’s helmet. With the chronograph function, the Chronograph fits itself well to motorsports nowadays, despite it lacking a tachymeter and any numbers. The watch, which has a 41 mm casing and sapphire crystal face, is water-resistant to 50 meters and has a 40-hour battery capacity.

Bremont Jaguar MKI

Bremont has created a modest collection of timepieces themed by the dashboard instruments of the Jaguar E-Type, which Enzo Ferrari characterized as the most beautiful car ever manufactured. The MKI is a straightforward time and date timepiece with a “tyre tread” winding crown, a rev counter dial, and a gorgeous steering wheel-shaped rotor exposed through the clear rear. The watch has a stainless steel case with a blue leather band that measures 43 mm.

Panerai Luminor Chrono Daylight

Panerai is most known for its extra-large luxury timepieces inspired by antique military dive timepieces, but the company also has a few racing chronographs in its collections. Consider the Panerai Luminor Chrono Daylight versions, which have chronograph complications within the 44 mm Luminor case’s iconic large crown guard. The tachymeter scale is carved on the metal bezel, and the display is accented by three sub-dials. The Luminor Chrono Daylight is a respectable, if not apparent, racing watch pick because of its utility and the high legibility of Panerai’s trademark dial style.

Tudor Fastrider Chrono

Tudor took a new approach in 2011 when it collaborated with motorbike maker Ducati to create the Fastrider chronograph. To mark the beginning of their collaboration, the two companies unveiled a limited-edition Tudor Fastrider automatic chronograph in Ducati’s black and red color scheme.

Other Tudor Fastrider versions were added to that list a few years later, featuring a variety of dial colors and tachymeter-engraved ceramic bezels. The Fastrider Black Shield versions, which had full black ceramic 42 mm casings with matching black dials, were introduced in 2013.

Oris Calobra Chronograph

Oris is no newcomer to manufacturing motorsport timepieces, and the Calobra Chronograph is among the most interesting variants. The Oris Calobra Chronograph line is titled after a tiny village in Majorca, Spain, and contains limited-edition racing timepieces created in honor of the brand’s sponsorship of the Rally Clásico Isla Mallorca.

The Oris Calobra Chronographs are attractive options for Swiss-made automatic racing watches, with old-school-style pump chronograph pushers, 44 mm stainless steel cases, shining black tachymeter bezels, and dashboard-inspired displays with either bi-compax or tri-compax layouts.

Tissot PRS 516

Since the 1960s, motoring and race cars have been a fount of strength for the Tissot PRS 516. The abbreviation “PRS” stands for “Particularly Robust Sport,” with the 5 denoting the specific caliber finishing and the 16 denoting the 16th edition. While these numerals no longer apply to the contemporary PRS 516 collection, they are retained in the set’s title as a nod to Tissot’s racing watch legacy.

Final Thoughts

Chronographs, notably racing watch variations, are among the most renowned themes of watches presently, whether or not the stopwatch function is ever used. For the coming years, the compelling combination of sporty looks and linkages to the adrenaline-fueled realm of motor racing will continue to steer demands for racing chronographs.