Affordable Watches From Prominent Swiss Watch Brands

The Swiss are known for their magnificent horological skills, which often result in very expensive products. They have the Jaeger-LeCoultre, Chopard, and Patek Philippe brands which produced watch models that placed fourth, fifth, and sixth most expensive watches of all time, respectively. However, it is not necessary to break the bank for any Swiss watch. Many Swiss brands offer everything from fashion to sports and contemporary looks at under and occasionally well less than $1,000. Some watch brands are even known to be luxurious, but they also produce efficient watches at a low cost. Here are some of the Swiss watches from well-known companies that are worth your investment and selection.

Longines Conquest

The Conquest is a top choice of women and men and is among the most adored archives from Longines. This L3.380.4.58.6 L33804586 stainless steel edition has a stainless steel bracelet and is powered by a Swiss quartz movement. In additament to the hours, minutes, and seconds, there is a Moonphase indication at 6 a.m. and a date window at 3 a.m. The screwed-down coronation and housing make it 300 meters waterproof. A non-reflective treatment is used to prevent sparkling in the sapphire crystal.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Thinline Auto

This 40 mm stainless steel Hamilton Jazzmaster Thinline Automatic watch ref H38525811 has a luminous dial and offers vintage flair and advanced styling. The arrow-shaped markers, as well as the hands, are encased with luminescent material. It has a date display at six o’clock and is driven by a Swiss automatic movement. The brown leather strap with white stitching is interchangeable due to the EasyClick system from the company.

Tissot T-Race

Tissot’s T-Touch line of fully efficient watches with lots and lots of information and data pertinent to the wearer existed long before smartwatches were popular. Motorcycles influenced this 43 mm Swiss-made T-Race ref T1154172706100. It features a chronograph, a tachymeter bezel, and a central seconds hand for evaluating speed. It is made of stainless steel with black PVD, is water-resistant to 100 meters, and has a silicone strap.

Baume & Mercier Classima

This Baume & Mercier stainless steel watch ref 10385 makes a complex declaration with its easy-to-read style and classic elegance. The rich blue dial, which is protected by a sapphire crystal, provides a beautiful touch, especially with its stick markers and Roman numerals. The watch has a Swiss quartz movement and a date display at 3 o’clock. The 40 mm case is finished with a camel-colored leather strap in a vintage style.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Quartz

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch ref WBJ1412.FC8233 is 32 mm in diameter, making it suitable for both women and men who prefer a smaller wristwatch. The watch, which comes in a variety of colors, is water-resistant to 100 meters and powered by a quartz movement. The dial, prompted by auto racing, is clear to understand, with the seconds indicated on the steel bezel.

Mido Commander Shade

The Commander Shade watch ref M8429.4.27.11 from Swiss brand Mido features an automatic movement and is made of stainless steel. The watch is water-resistant to 50 meters thanks to an acrylic glass crystal. It showcases the day and date as well as the hours, minutes, and seconds. It is polished with an enticing stainless steel mesh bracelet that can be donned by both men and women.

Mondaine Official Swiss Railways Classic

Mondaine has been the Official Swiss Railways watch for over 30 years. Its watch dials are bright, spotless, and readable, just like the clocks in railway stations. This 40 mm Classic Railways watch ref A658.30323.16SBD is made of stainless steel with a matte brushed case and a genuine leather strap with a hole pattern and tone-on-tone stitching. It has a mineral glass crystal and is powered by a Swiss quartz movement. This iconic Mondaine model has been discreetly revised for spring 2018 with true design pureness and foresight.

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Carbon

The Victorinox I.N.O.X. Carbon watch ref 241860 has an incredibly difficult exterior and has been subjected to over 130 different resistance and strength tests. The case comes with a special carbon-composite used in space and aeronautics industries that can withstand temperatures of over 1,260 degrees Celsius. The watch is also extremely light and scratch-resistant. The dial in this variant is color-coordinated blue with green Super-LumiNova numbers. The 43 mm watch has a blue woven paracord strap with green accents and is water-resistant to 200 meters.

Oris Artelier Date

The Oris Artelier has an eloquently contoured case that comes in a variety of sizes, so it will look right on your wrist perfectly with the metal bracelet or leather strap. The Oris Artelier Date ref 01 733 7721 4055-07 8 21 88 comes in a 40 mm multi-piece stainless steel case with an anti-reflective sapphire coating inside. It is powered by an automatic winding date with 38 hrs power reserve. It has a blue guilloche dial and a stainless steel bracelet.

Frederique Constant Smartwatch Gents Vitality

The Smartwatch Gents Vitality ref FC-287S5TB6 comes in a 42 mm stainless steel with titanium PVD coated 2-part case. It features a silver dial with sunray finishing, hand-polished pearl black hour and minute hands, and a dark grey rubber strap. The quartz watch is powered by FC-287 caliber. Its functions include world timer, local time, chronograph, heart rate monitoring, heart rate notifications, and hours, minutes, day, and dates.

Raymond Weil Parsifal Men’s Quartz

The iconic gadroon bezel, classic two-tone steel, and gold PVD Roman numeral detailing are among the major characteristics of this reimagined Parsifal. The crown is ornamented with blue lacquer and has a modern matte white dial, attaching a subtle pop of color to this iconic layout. The Parsifal Men’s Quartz watch ref 5580-STP-00308 features a 41 mm stainless steel case with yellow gold PVD plating. It also comes with a stainless steel bracelet and white dial.

In a Nutshell

Who doesn’t want to own a nice watch? Even if you’re a watch collector or not, you’re aware that they appear at a variety of rates. The quality of inexpensive watches has risen steadily as a large percentage of brands generate budget items. Some mid-range models that are marginally greater on the price scale can compete with more expensive models. Generally, just because the watch is inexpensive does not imply it has no value.