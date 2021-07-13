GogoPDF: The Ultimate Repair Tool for Your Damaged Files

GogoPDF is an efficient online utility that provides users with conversion and editing tools. It is a standard used by many for organizing and optimizing their files. The webpage offers various tools for viewing PDF, converting documents from another format to PDF, securing your files, and repairing PDF.

Among the problems that users encounter is the need to repair PDF files. A corrupted or damaged document like a PDF occurs when interruption happens during download, your hard disk crashes, incompatibility, and viruses on your device.

When any of these happens, it is necessary to execute a PDF repair, or else your file becomes inaccessible and useless. Thus, creating a big problem on your part. GogoPDF provides you with user-friendly tools that include recovering your corrupted documents. Read and learn how to use it, and retrieving your data would never be a problem ever again.

Retrieve Your File With GogoPDF

These simple steps are your ultimate solutions to lost and damaged documents. Use GogoPDF and experience a worry-free and convenient process. Fix your corrupted file for free. It restores formats, tables, shapes, and other essential data on your file. GogoPDF repair PDF tool will recover as much of your data as possible. The results greatly depend on the extent of the damage to your file. It can provide you with partial or complete recovery.

Choose the PDF file you need to repair. Please select it from your device or an online storage site like Google Drive or Dropbox. You may also drag and drop it into the toolbox.

Wait for the process to finish.

Share the recovered or repaired file via email. You can send it with a personalized message or copy a sharing link provided by GogoPDF and send it to the receiver.

Finally, you may download the repair PDF to your computer or upload it directly from the web page to your Google Drive or Dropbox. Another option is to copy the link and share your restored PDF on your social media accounts.

Why Choose GogoPDF?

Repair PDFs conveniently with GogoPDF. No subscription and software installation required! All you need is your document, a reliable device like your computer, and a stable internet connection.

Everything is processed online and is saved and secured in the Cloud storage. Moreover, it supports all major browsers, different types of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Another highlight of its features is compatibility. GogoPDF works on various operating systems like Mac, Linux, and Windows.

It provides you with a quick repair PDF process. It only takes minutes to repair and restore damaged or corrupted PDF files. No complications; with four easy steps, you can recover your files.

Are you not confident about sharing personal information online? Well, it’s a normal thing to feel concerned about your privacy. GogoPDF fully understands your hesitation. With this in mind, it highly values your privacy and is committed to securing your data. The server automatically deletes all uploaded data after an hour.

List of Other Tools From GogoPDF

1. Compress

Compress multiple files in one PDF document using the Merge tool. Fuse your files quickly with GogoPDF. Moreover, you can add more PDFs to your current series of files before merging your files. Adjust the order in which the documents will be merged.

2. Rotate

Fix and rotate your PDF that is upside down or sideways. Make the necessary adjustments to your lopsided PDF file. You can choose whether you want to turn single, multiple, or all the pages in your file. Click the “Apply Changes” button, and your file will be saved immediately!

3. Delete

Decide whether to delete single or multiple pages from your PDF document! Need to manage a huge PDF file? Do not worry, GogoPDF has no file size limit. Upload your file, delete the pages you like to remove. Save your file, and it will be ready for download instantly.

4. Convert

Transform your PDF files from one file type to another. Use GogoPDF converter, and you’ll have a modified file within minutes. This online tool converts PDF files to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and also JPG.

5. Share Documents

GogoPDF enables you to upload and share your files in a quick, easy, and safe manner. With a few clicks, upload and send whatever file format you have.

6. Number Pages

Automatically include pages to your file with this online tool. Choose the PDF from your computer, or drag and drop the document into the conversion box. Then, number the pages and download the file. As easy as that, you’ll have your pages numbered in no time.

7. Split PDF

Separate or divide large files into smaller files. When you use this tool, you can either remove pages or make chapters, create attachments, and single PDF documents. All of these are possible with a few clicks on your device.

Split your files with ease and quickly. At the same time, GogoPDF provides you with high–quality PDF files. It preserves the layout and format of your original file. You can view this modified file anywhere with a PDF reader.

8. Add Watermark

Protect your files and their content from unauthorized use and sharing by adding a watermark. Display your ownership on your created files, either a word file or an image. Like other processes in the GogoPDF website, adding a watermark would not take much of your time. It’s fast and effortless on your part.

In a Nutshell

A PDF file can be corrupted for several reasons. When this happens, it becomes inaccessible, and data is lost. However, this is not a hopeless scenario. GogoPDF can help you repair PDF and recover your damaged or corrupted file the best way possible.

You might find other methods to restore your document. There are a lot of solutions offered online. They can either be software or another online tool for repairing PDF files. However, GogoPDF is the best choice. It is free, user-friendly, and does not need any particular app or software. So, next time you’re having trouble with your PDF or other files, check out this tool. Experience all the help it can extend you when it comes to filing management.