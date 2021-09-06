Mrunal Thakur To Play Cop In Her Next Film Alongside Aditya Roy Kapur; Details Inside

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur had recently made an announcement regarding his next film and that left his fans immensely overjoyed and excited. The actor’s next project is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam. And if reports are to be believed, actress, Mrunal Thakur, who was roped in play the female lead will be seen playing the role of a strong-headed cop. Confirming the news of playing the lead in the film, Mrunal has said, “When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one.”

Thadam will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. While talking about the lead actress in his film, Bhushan told the media portal, “When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop’s character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this.”

“We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her,” said Murad Khetani.

Till now, Mrunal has nailed all the roles she has been given in films. The actress plays every character with certain ease and grace. Her next role is a little challenging but we are sure, she will excel in it too. Thadam is a thriller film based on true events. It will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar and will go on floors in October this year.