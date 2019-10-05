Muksaan Kataria Accuses Faisal Khan Of Using Her For Nach Baliye & Asking To Lie About Break-up

Share

The break-up of Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, ex Nach Baliye 9 contestants seem to be getting uglier with each passing day. The couple broke up with each other right after the show. Faisal’s growing intimacy with his on-screen mom Sneha Wagh is called to be the reason behind the break-up. But now, Muskaan has revealed another horrific detail about the breakup.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE, Muskaan shared another detail of their relationship and revealed that Faisal used her for the reality show. She said, “Suddenly, he got an offer for Chandragupta Maurya. And, he took up the show telling me that he hadn’t yet signed on Nach Baliye 9. After that, he started getting messages and calls from the channel (Star Plus, broadcaster of Nach Baliye 9) questioning him that how he could back out from Nach Baliye 9 after confirming with them. He asked me to tell the channel that we have broken up.”

She further added, “I, of course, told him categorically that I won’t lie because we are together but he is free to not do the show as pehle bhi it was his call to do it. I had visited Faisal on the sets with his dad and mamu, so why would I lie to anyone that things were not going fine between us? Finally, he decided we will do the Nach Baliye 9. Trust me, I did it for him only. He wanted to launch himself as an adult in the industry. He used me for this show- and it was not the other way round.”

Talking about the other girl, Sneha Wagh in their story, Muskaan stated, “Firstly, let me say that I never took her name anywhere but despite that, she has come out in the media to clarify and said that she doesn’t know me! Now, there are two things here.One, she has claimed that she is a family friend, so there is no possibility that she wouldn’t know the girlfriend (Muskaan) of his family friend (Faisal) who’s with him for one-and-half year. Two, Faisal and I were rehearsing for Nach Baliye 9 in Umergaon in a rehearsal hall near the set of Chandragupta Maurya, which he was shooting for alongside. So, we met there and exchanged pleasantries. Isn’t it weird that ‘she doesn’t know me’?”