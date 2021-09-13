Mumbai Rape Case: All To Know About The Case

On Friday Woman was brutally raped in Saki Naka, Mumbai. The victim was raped and assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts. This make us remember the Nirbhaya case. The 34-year-old woman raped and brutalised inside a stationary tempo. The incident took place in suburban Mumbai’s Saki Naka in the early hours of Friday has died while being treated at a local hospital.

A team of police officers alerted after the control room received an emergency call at 3.30 am on Friday .They found her lying in a pool of blood on Khairani Road. The caller said a woman was being beaten by a man, news agency PTI said. She was rushed to the government – run Raja wadi Hospital for treatment. One accused, 45-year-old Mohan Chouhan – has been arrested. He had been arrested under charges of rape and attempt to murder (which will now be revised to murder). He was produced in court and sent to police custody till September 21.The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance. And expressed dismay at the ‘barbarity and atrocity’ of the attack, directing the police ‘to immediately intervene…. an FIR must be filed’.

The victim was married and had two children. It is unclear yet that the act was carried out by a single person or it was a gangrape. A statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office decried the ‘shameful’ and ‘highly condemnable’ incident, and vowed to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused. “This incident is highly condemnable… it shames humanity. The accused will be given the harshest possible punishment and a fast-track court will handle the trial.”

The accused is married with two children, and originally hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that he is addicted to drugs and alcohol, due to which his family has cut off ties with him. “His brother stays in Mumbai, but due to his addiction, he does not take him to his house. His wife and two children also avoid talking to him,” said an officer. He came to Mumbai 25 years ago. The police have learnt that he is involved in stealing batteries and petrol from vehicles.

