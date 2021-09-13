Vishal Aditya Singh is on an all-time high these days. He is impressing masses with his performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has also managed to be one of the three finalists on the show. The actor who got into controversy through his pan incident on ‘Bigg Boss’ is glad that the audience has moved on and is seeing the real him. In an exclusive interview, Singh talks about his feelings about becoming a finalist on the stunt show. He also revealed that he met Sidharth Shukla a few days before his unfortunate demise.

On being asked to share his feelings on reaching the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Vishal said, “I’m glad people have loved me on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, the reaction of fans is overwhelming. I can only thank viewers and consider myself blessed. I haven’t learned swimming and have Aquaphobia but still, try to put it in my best performance. The show has always been my favorite, like most young boys I’ve always been fond of taking risks and daredevilry. Especially after ‘Bigg Boss’ I wanted to do this show to move on from some unfortunate incidents there.”

Vishal, who was at loggerheads with late Sidharth Shukla inside Bigg Boss house expressed his shock at his untimely demise and revealed that Sidharth called him to appreciate a stunt performed by him on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said that this gesture of him will stay with him for a lifetime. Elaborating on the same, Singh said, “Sidharth and I were very similar, people who are happy in their own world. We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on ‘Bigg Boss’ and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth’s mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, even though I can’t swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say ‘I would never have been able to do what you have done.’ He went out of the way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me. I felt such people should exist in the world, who appreciate others so much. We ended up speaking for half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. After that, he texted me to catch up and we did meet. The news of Sidharth’s death came two to three days after that and it was shocking. I’m very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened. I can only pray to God that Sidharth Shulka remains like he was even in heaven. I adore him for what he did for me, he didn’t have to call or meet me but he did! This incident will stay with me for a lifetime.”

Vishal became the talk of the town after his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli smashed his bum with a frying pan. The actor holds the opinion that people will never forget it and the only thing that he can do is to laugh at it. Shedding light on the same, Vishal said, “I don’t have any regrets after all it wasn’t a small incident and it happened on a huge pan India show like ‘Bigg Boss’. The truth is viewers will remember it for a lifetime but as an individual, I wanted to move on from it. Now if anybody brings up that incident I just laugh it off. Two adults were part of that silly incident but I can’t keep thinking about it all my life and would rather focus on my upcoming projects.”

For the unversed, after Vishal recreated the pan incident on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Madhurima took to her social media handle to warn the channel and makers of not repeating such a thing. She felt that it was tarnishing her image as an actress.