Here’s Why Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone Backed Out Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ has been in the news for a long time now over the casting of the film. Reports were also rife that Ranbir and Deepika will be reuniting for the film. However, both the actors have reportedly opted out of the film.

According to a report in a news portal, Ranbir, who made his big Bollywood debut with the filmmaker’s ‘Saawariya’ in 2007, was reportedly not impressed with the script of the movie. According to him, it was a ‘restricted appeal’. He was clear from the release of his debut film that he would never work with SLB again.

Deepika, on the other hand, reportedly turned down Bhansali’s ambitious film as she was denied equal pay as her husband Ranveer Singh who is the leading actor of the project now. The report claimed that Deepika was denied the amount and since she already has several big-ticket films in her lineup she gave preference to starring in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’.

Apart from Fighter, there is the Prabhas film too which will be shot considerably over the next year. She is the busiest actress today and wants to do new stuff rather than repeating the same pairing with Ranveer.”

Deepika and Ranbir were last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’. Although the movie received mixed reviews, their chemistry and performance were hailed by their films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring the lady love Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.